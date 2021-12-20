Stocks

Shares fall over 1% on Omicron surge threat

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on December 20, 2021

NSE was around 16,700; BSE fell over 1.4%

Indian shares fell on Monday as a surge in global Omicron COVID-19 cases threatened to roil economic recovery, while shares of Future Group companies jumped after the country's antitrust agency suspended its deal with Amazon.com.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.4 per cent to 16,745 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.4 per cent at 56,235.04.

The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly.

Shares of Future Retail jumped 18 per cent after India's antitrust agency suspended Amazon.com's 2019 deal with Future Group on Friday, potentially denting the US e-commerce giant's attempts to block the sale of Future's retail assets to Reliance Industries.

Published on December 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like