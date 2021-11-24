Stocks

Shares inch higher as energy, banking stocks gain

Reuters BENGALURU | Updated on November 24, 2021

Nifty around 12,500, Sensex near 58,700 mark

Indian shares edged up on Wednesday, boosted by energy and financial sectors, while stocks globally were on the edge as traders weighed volatile oil prices after the United States and other nations moved to cool prices.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.14 per cent to 17,527.25 by 0351 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.07per cent to 58,717.65.

The Nifty Energy Index rose 0.85 per cent. State-run Oiland Natural Gas Corporation and Tata Power were among the top gainers, rising 3.82 per cent and 3.1 per cent, respectively. In tandem with releases by other major countries, India said on Tuesday it will sell 5 million barrels, equivalent to one day of its oil demand, to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were jittery as trading was buffeted by a step-up in US Treasury yields and volatile oil prices,with investors looking ahead to minutes of the US Federal Reserve's November meeting later in the day.

Published on November 24, 2021

