Shares inch lower as Reliance drags; inflation in focus

Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Indian shares inched lower on Monday, dragged by heavyweight Reliance Industries after the conglomerate delayed the launch of a low-cost smartphone it is developing with Google, with investors awaiting key inflation data due later in the day.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.22 per cent at 17,335.35 by 0348 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.25 per cent to 58,159.13.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries was the top percentage loser, down 1.3 per cent, after its "ultra-affordable" smartphone — developed jointly by Reliance's telecom arm and Google — was delayed to November.
Investors are now looking to India's retail inflation data that is expected to have held steady in August, as per a Reuters poll.
In broader Asian markets, stocks traded slightly lower as key data this week from top economies United States and China were eyed by traders.
