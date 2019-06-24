Shares of automakers slide on proposal over electric vehicles transition

Apple iPhone 11 review: A few less features for a lot less money
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
Shares of automakers fell by up to three per cent Monday after NITI Aayog asked industry body SIAM along with conventional two and three-wheeler makers to suggest within two weeks, concrete steps towards transition to electric mobility.
The scrip of Eicher Motors fell 3.05 per cent, Bajaj Auto declined 1.97 per cent, Hero MotoCorp 1.28 per cent and TVS Motor 0.62 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
“With declining auto sales, lack of supply chain for electric vehicles, no charging infrastructure, transition to BSVI efficient standards, auto companies are facing a tough time juggling between weak revenues, dented margins and re-investment required to build 2 and 3 wheelers to match with the latest norms.
“The pressure to switch when they are already facing a tough time will impact their margins further,” said Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities.
Changing from conventional two-wheelers to 100 per cent electric is “not like Aadhaar, not a software and print cards” and such transition is completely uncalled for, according to TVS Motor Co and Bajaj Auto.
Strongly objecting to NITI Aayog’s proposal to transition to electric vehicles for three-wheelers by 2023 and two-wheelers by 2025, the two companies said the policy has not been made with adequate study and diligence.
“This is not like Aadhaar, not a software and print cards. You have to set up a whole supply chain, and migrate from the current supply chain,” TVS Motor Co Chairman & Managing Director Venu Srinivasan said.
When contacted for comments, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj said that they believe 100 per cent transition is completely uncalled for.
It isn’t surprising that the iPhone 11 has been flying off the shelves in India even before it got to the ...
1 I always make it a point to take out one hour for exercise every day. It does not change even when I travel ...
Chronic hepatitis treatmentThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the approval of Mavyret ...
The Breast Cancer Awareness Month is marked across the world every October to increase attention and support ...
With stock prices soaring after the corporate tax cut announcement, do you want to invest in stocks again? If ...
The Sensex and the Nifty can witness a corrective decline. Tread with caution
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Please Email the Editor