Shares of HSIL will turn ex-date on Monday for the proposed demerger. HSIL will retain the manufacturing of building/consumer products and packaging products, while furniture, furnishings and home decor would be demerged into Somany Home Innovation Ltd. Sales and distribution of building products will be transferred to Brilloca. Post demerger, SHIL will issue one share for each share held in HSIL and would be listed, while Brilloca will continue to be a subsidiary of SHIL.