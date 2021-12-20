Stocks

Shares of MapmyIndia listing on Tuesday

BL Chennai Bureau December 20 | Updated on December 20, 2021

Shares of CE Info Systems IPO, which operates MapmyIndia, will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹1,033, at the upper end of the ₹1,000-₹1,033 price band. The ₹1,040-crore initial public offering of CE Info Systems saw a robust response from all category investors. While the quota reserved was subscribed by 15.20 times, HNIs (non-institutional investors) and QIBs portions were subscribed by 424.69 and 196.36, respectively. Overall, the issue was subscribed 154.71. Ahead of the issue, the company, which powers Apple maps, had raised ₹311.88 crore from anchor investors.

Published on December 20, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like