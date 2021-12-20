Shares of MapmyIndia listing on Tuesday

Shares of CE Info Systems IPO, which operates MapmyIndia, will be listed at the bourses on Tuesday. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹1,033, at the upper end of the ₹1,000-₹1,033 price band. The ₹1,040-crore initial public offering of CE Info Systems saw a robust response from all category investors. While the quota reserved was subscribed by 15.20 times, HNIs (non-institutional investors) and QIBs portions were subscribed by 424.69 and 196.36, respectively. Overall, the issue was subscribed 154.71. Ahead of the issue, the company, which powers Apple maps, had raised ₹311.88 crore from anchor investors.