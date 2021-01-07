Shares of poultry producer Venky’s hits 2-month low on bird flu outbreak

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Shares of India's biggest poultry producer Venky's dropped more than 4 per cent on Thursday to their lowest level in two months after an outbreak of avian influenza was reported in four states.
Venky's shares fell for the fourth straight day on Thursday and were trading at Rs 1,515.95, down 2.85 per cent, after hitting a low of Rs 1,495.10 earlier in the day.
Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, was reported in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala, the Maharashtra government said in a statement.
Kerala has started culling chickens and ducks to contain the virus, while Madhya Pradesh has banned imports of poultry products from Kerala for 10 days.
Indian soyabean futures fell more than 1 per cent on Thursday on fears demand for soyameal from the poultry industry could falter due to the bird flu outbreak.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
₹1420 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1408139514341450 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Karnataka Bank at current levels. After a short ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
In the absence of real-world connection, my social life belongs increasingly to my phone
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...