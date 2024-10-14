Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, is set to release its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Thursday, October 17, 2024. The announcement will be made after stock market trading hours in India. The company is also set to consider Bonus Issue of shares.

The shares of Wipro Limited were trading at ₹543.20 up by ₹14.90 or 2.82 per cent on the NSE today at 12.05 pm. The shares opened today at ₹538.70, higher than the previous close at ₹528.30.

The company will host a conference call at 7.00 PM IST (9.30 AM US Eastern time) on the same day, where senior management will discuss the quarterly performance and address questions from analysts and investors. Interested parties can access the call via a webcast or through various dial-in numbers provided for different regions.

Wipro, listed on the NYSE, BSE, and NSE, employs over 230,000 people across 65 countries. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions for complex digital transformation needs.

Investors and analysts will be closely watching Wipro’s performance indicators and future outlook in light of varied market conditions.