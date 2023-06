Indian shares opened lower on Thursday on caution after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the possibility of further rate hikes to tackle inflation.

The blue-chip Nifty index fell 0.07 per cent to 18,844.05 as of 9:16 a.m., while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.10 per cent to 63,459.22.