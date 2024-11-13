The shares of Greaves Cotton Ltd were trading at ₹159.05, down by ₹20.14 or 11.24 per cent on the NSE near the closing bell.

Greaves Cotton Ltd reported consolidated revenue of ₹705 crore for Q2 FY25, with standalone revenue growing by 2 per cent to ₹468 crore, according to its financial results released on November 12, 2024. The engineering company’s newly acquired Excel division contributed ₹61 crore to the quarterly revenue.

For the first half of FY25, the company recorded consolidated revenue of ₹1,345 crore, while standalone revenue increased by 7 per cent to ₹912 crore. The company’s Engineering and Retail segments showed 6 per cent and 7 per cent growth respectively in H1 FY25.

The electric mobility division generated revenue of ₹175 crore in Q2 and ₹302 crore in H1, supported by new product launches. The company’s standalone EBITDA for H1 FY25 reached ₹109 crore, with profit before tax (PBT) at ₹106 crore.

The combined revenue of Greaves standalone and Excel operations amounted to ₹1,036 crore for H1 FY2025, with a combined EBITDA of ₹144 crore for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.