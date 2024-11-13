The shares of Greaves Cotton Ltd were trading at ₹159.05, down by ₹20.14 or 11.24 per cent on the NSE near the closing bell.
Greaves Cotton Ltd reported consolidated revenue of ₹705 crore for Q2 FY25, with standalone revenue growing by 2 per cent to ₹468 crore, according to its financial results released on November 12, 2024. The engineering company’s newly acquired Excel division contributed ₹61 crore to the quarterly revenue.
For the first half of FY25, the company recorded consolidated revenue of ₹1,345 crore, while standalone revenue increased by 7 per cent to ₹912 crore. The company’s Engineering and Retail segments showed 6 per cent and 7 per cent growth respectively in H1 FY25.
The electric mobility division generated revenue of ₹175 crore in Q2 and ₹302 crore in H1, supported by new product launches. The company’s standalone EBITDA for H1 FY25 reached ₹109 crore, with profit before tax (PBT) at ₹106 crore.
The combined revenue of Greaves standalone and Excel operations amounted to ₹1,036 crore for H1 FY2025, with a combined EBITDA of ₹144 crore for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.