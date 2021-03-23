Benchmark indices rise as bank stocks gain

Shares edged up on Tuesday, supported by gains in beaten-down bank stocks, as sentiment was lifted by a pullback in US 10-year bond yields.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.4 per cent to 14,793.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.4 per cent at 49,982.63, as of 0350 GMT.

The Nifty bank index gained 0.8 per cent on Monday, while the public sector bank index rose 1.4 per cent. The Nifty bank index had fallen over 5 per cent in the past week.

The top court will pronounce a verdict over waiving interest on loans under moratorium later in the day.

Meanwhile, the market regulator said on Monday that stock exchanges and other market entities will need to switch quicker to backup sites to resume operations in case of disruptions like last month's at the nation's top bourse.