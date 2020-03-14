Stocks

Shashijit Infraprojects gets LoI for orders from Asian Aerosol

| Updated on March 13, 2020 Published on March 14, 2020

Shashijit Infraprojects Limited has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from Asian Aerosol OAN Private Limited for construction of factory building. The proposed site is at Eklara Village, Vapi-396105, Gujarat, India.

The approximate value of the project is ₹1.25-2 crore and the duration is three months from the date of commencement of work. Shares of Shashijit Infraprojects slumped 19.80 per cent at ₹28.15 on the BSE.

