Company news: Shashijit Infraprojects

Shashijit Infraprojects has received a Letter of intent from KLJ Polymers & Chemicals for construction of a new industrial building. The approximate value of the project is ₹9-11 crore. The duration of the project is seven months from the date of commencement of work. The project is likely to start by the end of January 2020, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges. The team and machineries will be mobilised at the proposed site within the next 15-20 days, the statement added. Shares of Shashijit slumped 6.76 per cent at ₹31.90 on the BSE.