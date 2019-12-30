Stocks

Company news: Shashijit Infraprojects

| Updated on December 30, 2019 Published on December 30, 2019

Shashijit Infraprojects has received a Letter of intent from KLJ Polymers & Chemicals for construction of a new industrial building. The approximate value of the project is ₹9-11 crore. The duration of the project is seven months from the date of commencement of work. The project is likely to start by the end of January 2020, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges. The team and machineries will be mobilised at the proposed site within the next 15-20 days, the statement added. Shares of Shashijit slumped 6.76 per cent at ₹31.90 on the BSE.

Published on December 30, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Asian shares down from 18 month top; oil steady after US strikes