Shashijit Infraprojects bags order from Siddhi Constructions

Shashijit Infraprojects has received order from Siddhi Constructions, Surat, for construction of public utility facilities at its Surat site. The approximate value of the project is ₹1-1.5 crore (Inclusive of any tax). Exploring different geographies has helped Shashijit Infraprojects zero in on new opportunities and bag projects such as in Surat, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Shashijit Infraprojects climbed 1 per cent at ₹30.30 on the BSE.

Published on January 31, 2020
