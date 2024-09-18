Shelter Pharma Limited announced it has secured a $17,700 order from Al-Saqr Agro For Agricultural And Veterinary Entries, a Yemen-based entity, to supply a feed supplement product Super Vltamas.

The shares of Shelter Pharma Limited surged 8.84 per cent or ₹3.89 to trade at ₹47.88 on the BSE at 2.40 pm.

The order includes various quantities of Super Vltamas in 1kg, 10kg, and 20kg packages, with delivery expected within two months.

This international order marks a step forward in the Gujarat-headquartered pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company’s global expansion efforts.

The company stated that the transaction does not fall under related party dealings and that no promoter group has any interest in the ordering entity.