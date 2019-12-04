Company news: Shilpa Medicare

Stocks

Shilpa Medicare on Wednesday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its facility in Raichur, Karnataka. An EIR is given to a unit on successful closure of an inspection conducted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The company announced successful closure of the inspection conducted at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing site at Raichur with the receipt of EIR from the USFDA, Shilpa Medicare said in a filing to the BSE. The inspection was conducted from July 22-26, it added. The stock of Shilpa Medicare closed 2.86 per cent higher at ₹298.30 on the BSE.

