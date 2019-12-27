Stocks

Shivam Autotech: Focus on rights issue

| Updated on December 27, 2019 Published on December 27, 2019

 

The board of Shivam Autotech will meet on Saturday to consider and approve the issue of equity shares on rights basis. Shareholders will closely look for details such as quantum of funds the company plans to raise through the issue, the number of shares to be offered, the price of the rights issue and the entitlement ratio. Besides, the record date will also be closely followed. The company had earlier planned to consider the rights issue at the November 13 board meeting.

Published on December 27, 2019
Shivam Autotech Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sensex, Nifty rolling in green