Stocks

Short-term trend uncertain for MCX-Zinc

Akhil Nallamuthu BL Research Bureau | Updated on August 27, 2020 Published on August 27, 2020

Ever since the September futures contract of zinc in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) broke out of the resistance at ₹170 in early June, the contract has been rising. The rally resulted in the contract touching a high of ₹200 last Friday.

However, the contract could not breach ₹200 and moderated – it is now trading around ₹195. Nevertheless, the price remains above the 21-day moving average (DMA), which now coincides with the support of ₹192. Until it stays so, the decline cannot be counted as a bearish trend reversal.

Even though there are no outright signals of a trend reversal, there are noticeable indications of bulls losing traction. Unlike the contract, the daily relative strength index has not formed a fresh high – potentially forming a bearish divergence. The moving average convergence divergence indicator, which flattened before a couple of weeks, is now slightly pointing downwards.

 

 

With signs that are unfavourable for the bulls, if the contract breaks below the support of ₹192, it can possibly turn the outlook negative, at least in the short-term. Subsequent support is a bit deeper at ₹178 – 50-DMA. On the other hand, if the contract regains upward momentum and breaches the psychological level of ₹200, it can potentially rally to ₹214.

On the global front, the three-month rolling forward contract of zinc in London Metal Exchange (LME) has been moving up since early July. Currently, the contract is hovering around the crucial level of $2,500. Though the major trend is positive, a rally from here depends on whether the contract crosses over it or not.

Trading strategy:

Though the price action of the contract in the MCX is inclined to uptrend, it is facing a considerable resistance at ₹200. And in the short-term it can stay within ₹192 and ₹200. So, until either of these levels are breached, traders can stay on the side-lines. The direction of the break can be a good indicator of the next leg of trend.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 27, 2020
MCX
ZINC
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.