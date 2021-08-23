Shree Bajrang Ispat plans ₹700-cr IPO to turn debt-free

Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat, a mid-size integrated steel plant, plans to raise ₹700 crore through an initial public offer to become debt-free and use funds for working capital.

The company, which operates three manufacturing units at Raipur, capital of the mineral-rich Chhattisgarh, will repay the entire term loan of ₹400 crore; a loan of ₹180 crore will remain on its subsidiary company.

No premium fee for iron ore

Shri Bajrang has an iron ore mine and does not pay a premium on the ore mined since it has been allotted by the Government. The company has 1.76 million tonnes per annum capacity to produce TMT bars, ERW pipes and HB wires. It owns iron-ore beneficiation and palletisation units with 2 mtpa and 1.4 mtpa, respectively.

The beneficiation plant helps the company use low-grade iron ore to make pellets. The company operates a captive power plant of 83 MW at its units including 50 MW from waste heat recovery and hydro-power capacity of 36 MW in Himachal Pradesh.

The company also has exclusive right to mine manganese at Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and can extract 13,114 tonnes per annum. This apart, it has coal linkages with South Eastern Coalfields for buying 6.30 mtpa.

Sandeep Goel, Chief Financial Officer, Shri Bajrang, said the company has approached the Chhattisgarh government to set up a steel plant with an investment of ₹1,465 crore and a 50 MW solar project at ₹175 crore investment.

This apart, it is in the process of expanding sponge iron, steel melting, rolling mill, ferroalloys, captive power capacity, and setting up a galvanising plant with ₹145 crore and the projected is expected to be completed by end of this fiscal, he added.

Shri Bajrang Steel's revenue was up 14 per cent at ₹3,031 crore against ₹2,664 crore logged in the same period last year.