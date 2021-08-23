Shree Bajrang Ispat plans ₹700-cr IPO to turn debt-free

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Shri Bajrang Power and Ispat, a mid-size integrated steel plant, plans to raise ₹700 crore through an initial public offer to become debt-free and use funds for working capital.
The company, which operates three manufacturing units at Raipur, capital of the mineral-rich Chhattisgarh, will repay the entire term loan of ₹400 crore; a loan of ₹180 crore will remain on its subsidiary company.
Shri Bajrang has an iron ore mine and does not pay a premium on the ore mined since it has been allotted by the Government. The company has 1.76 million tonnes per annum capacity to produce TMT bars, ERW pipes and HB wires. It owns iron-ore beneficiation and palletisation units with 2 mtpa and 1.4 mtpa, respectively.
The beneficiation plant helps the company use low-grade iron ore to make pellets. The company operates a captive power plant of 83 MW at its units including 50 MW from waste heat recovery and hydro-power capacity of 36 MW in Himachal Pradesh.
The company also has exclusive right to mine manganese at Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh and can extract 13,114 tonnes per annum. This apart, it has coal linkages with South Eastern Coalfields for buying 6.30 mtpa.
Sandeep Goel, Chief Financial Officer, Shri Bajrang, said the company has approached the Chhattisgarh government to set up a steel plant with an investment of ₹1,465 crore and a 50 MW solar project at ₹175 crore investment.
This apart, it is in the process of expanding sponge iron, steel melting, rolling mill, ferroalloys, captive power capacity, and setting up a galvanising plant with ₹145 crore and the projected is expected to be completed by end of this fiscal, he added.
Shri Bajrang Steel's revenue was up 14 per cent at ₹3,031 crore against ₹2,664 crore logged in the same period last year.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Nabanita Sengupta’s translation of Krishnabhabini Das’s travelogue, published in 1885, is a hat tip to the ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...