Shares of Shreeji Translogistics Limited (STL) has experienced a surge of 3.22 per cent following the announcement of a new contract with Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, a multinational company in the aviation industry. The collaboration solidifies STL’s commitment to logistics services and reinforces its position as a dedicated partner.

With the addition of Cathay Pacific to its client portfolio, STL’s horizon broadens, allowing the company to expand its reach and capabilities in the logistics industry. The management team at STL expressed delight in welcoming Cathay Pacific as a valued client and highlighted the partnership’s potential to bring mutual benefits to both parties.

The shares went up by 3.22 per cent to ₹68 at 12.25 p.m. on BSE.