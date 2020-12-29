Shriram Transport Finance plans to raise funds via debt securities

Packing batteries with more punch
Shriram Transport Finance Company on Tuesday said its board will meet next month to consider raising funds through issuance of debt securities.
“The company will consider raising of funds by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/ offshore market by private placement basis and/or public issue, subject to market conditions,” Shriram Transport Finance Company said.
In this regard, the meeting of the banking and finance committee/ debt issuance committee/ bond issuance committee will be held on January 31, 2021, to consider and approve such issuances of debt securities.
However, the company did not specify the amount that it planned to raise.
Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company were trading 2.56 per cent higher at ₹1,042.35 apiece on the BSE in morning trade.
