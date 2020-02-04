Shriram Transport Finance stock zooms nearly 13 per cent post Q3 earnings

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company (STFC) on Tuesday zoomed nearly 13 per cent after the company reported a 38.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December.

The scrip jumped 12.84 per cent to Rs 1,113.40 on the BSE. On the NSE, it climbed 12.85 per cent to Rs 1,114.95.

Shriram Transport Finance on Monday reported a 38.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 879.16 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a net profit of Rs 635.45 crore in October-December 2018-19.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,288.26 crore from Rs 3,993.40 crore in the year-ago quarter.

STFC is the flagship company of the Shriram Group.