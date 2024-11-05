Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd (SMEL) announced today the commissioning of a new blast furnace and sinter plant at its Jamuria facility in West Bengal, representing an investment of ₹600 crore. The expansion aims to boost the company’s steel production capabilities.

The shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd (SMEL) were trading at ₹859.65, up by ₹20.10 or 2.39 per cent on the NSE today at 1:20 pm.

The new blast furnace has a capacity of 0.77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) and features a 550 cubic meter volume with three top-fired stoves and modern coal dust injection technology. The company expects this addition to improve margins by approximately ₹700/mtpa.

Alongside the blast furnace, SMEL has launched a 1.11 mtpa sinter plant designed to process iron ore fines into blast furnace feedstock. The facility includes an 18 MW Top Gas Pressure Recovery Turbine, which provides 10 per cent additional energy recovery, and an evaporative cooling system that reduces water and power usage by 20 per cent compared to conventional systems.

Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of SMEL, emphasized the company’s commitment to continuous growth and industrial development in the region. The facility employs high top pressure and high-temperature hot blast technology, with engineering support from SDM of China.