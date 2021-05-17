Stocks

Shyam Metalics gets nod for IPO

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd on Monday received regulator SEBI's nod to float initial public offering. The ₹1,107-crore IPO comprises of a fresh Issuance of equity shares aggregating up to ₹657 crore and an offer for sale by selling shareholders - promoter and promoter Group - Subham Capital, Subham Buildwell, Kalpataru Housefin & Trading, Dorite Tracon, Narantak Dealcomm and Toplight Mercantiles aggregating up to ₹450 crore. The offer includes a reservation of up to 3 lakh shares for eligible employees. The company had filed its DRHP on February 27, 2021, with the markets regulator for an IPO.

Published on May 17, 2021

