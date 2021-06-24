Stocks

Shyam Metalics shares list with over 24% premium

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 24, 2021

The stock listed at ₹367, recording a gain of 19.93 per cent from the issue price, on the BSE

Shares of Shyam Metalics and Energy on Thursday made a remarkable debut on the bourses, listing with a premium of over 24 per cent against the issue price of ₹306.

It listed at ₹367, recording a gain of 19.93 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Shares of the company then touched a high of ₹399.10, reflecting a jump of 30.42 per cent.

At the NSE, it debuted at ₹380, with a premium of 24.18 per cent.

Last week, the initial public offering of Shyam Metalics and Energy closed with a subscription of 121.40 times.

The price range for the offer was at ₹303-306 per share.

The Kolkata-based long-steel products and ferro alloy-focussed company sells intermediate and final products across the steel value chain.

Published on June 24, 2021

