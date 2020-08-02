Six of 10 most valued companies lose Rs 1.38 lakh crore in market valuation

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Six of the 10 most valued companies witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 1,38,839.83 crore in their market valuation last week with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank emerging as major losers.
During the last week, Sensex fell 522.01 points or 1.36 per cent.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) plunged by Rs 50,239.78 crore to Rs 13,10,323.21 crore.
HDFC Bank’s valuation tanked Rs 46,374.63 crore to Rs 5,67,877.74 crore.
The market capitalisation of ICICI Bank eroded by Rs 22,631.74 crore to Rs 2,24,659.85 crore and that of HDFC dipped Rs 10,078.06 crore to Rs 3,09,254.09 crore.
ITC’s valuation declined by Rs 6,815.12 crore to Rs 2,38,660.74 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dipped Rs 2,700.5 crore to Rs 3,02,701.60 crore.
In contrast, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 47,054.91 crore to Rs 8,56,463.05 crore.
Infosys added Rs 18,591.83 crore to its valuation that stood at Rs 4,11,554.51 crore while Kotak Mahindra Bank’s m-cap rose by Rs 3,481.72 crore to Rs 2,70,600.52 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited rose by Rs 740.11 crore to Rs 5,19,931.93 crore.
In the ranking, RIL retained the number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank in that order.
