Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 96,642 cr in valuation

Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 96,642.51 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 388.96 points or 0.73 per cent.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the winners.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 44,249.32 crore to Rs 12,90,330.25 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services witnessed an erosion of Rs 16,479.28 crore to Rs 11,71,674.52 crore in its valuation.

The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged Rs 13,511.93 crore to Rs 3,28,122.93 crore and that of HDFC Bank by Rs 8,653.09 crore to reach Rs 7,88,769.58 crore.

HDFC's market capitalisation (mcap) declined by Rs 7,827.92 crore to Rs 4,40,738.35 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped Rs 5,920.97 crore to Rs 5,48,405.78 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys rose by Rs 8,475.58 crore to Rs 6,85,819.28 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 4,210.38 crore to its valuation at Rs 4,72,849.46 crore.

Bajaj Finance's valuation increased by Rs 2,972.7 crore to Rs 3,75,972.88 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 2,275.78 crore to Rs 3,85,275.48 crore.

In the top 10 table, Reliance Industries leads the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.