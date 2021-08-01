Six of top-10 firms lose Rs 96,642 cr in valuation

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms witnessed a combined erosion of Rs 96,642.51 crore in their market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Limited taking the biggest hit.
Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark dipped 388.96 points or 0.73 per cent.
While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards, Infosys, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the winners.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 44,249.32 crore to Rs 12,90,330.25 crore.
Tata Consultancy Services witnessed an erosion of Rs 16,479.28 crore to Rs 11,71,674.52 crore in its valuation.
The valuation of Kotak Mahindra Bank plunged Rs 13,511.93 crore to Rs 3,28,122.93 crore and that of HDFC Bank by Rs 8,653.09 crore to reach Rs 7,88,769.58 crore.
HDFC's market capitalisation (mcap) declined by Rs 7,827.92 crore to Rs 4,40,738.35 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited dipped Rs 5,920.97 crore to Rs 5,48,405.78 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Infosys rose by Rs 8,475.58 crore to Rs 6,85,819.28 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 4,210.38 crore to its valuation at Rs 4,72,849.46 crore.
Bajaj Finance's valuation increased by Rs 2,972.7 crore to Rs 3,75,972.88 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 2,275.78 crore to Rs 3,85,275.48 crore.
In the top 10 table, Reliance Industries leads the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
The ingredient that has hung out with the mighty stegosaurus, peered at lunar craters, and played a starring ...
When prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was lectured on free market economics, and cornered about the luxury addition ...
On this day in 2003, English author Daniel Defoe was placed in a pillory for libel after publishing a ...
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...