Six of top 10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in market capitalisation

Six of the top-10 most valued domestic firms added ₹91,629.38 crore cumulatively in market valuation last week, with ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services clocking maximum gains.
During the last week, which was holiday-truncated, the Sensex rallied 929.83 points or 2.10 per cent.
The list of gainers had Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel. On the other hand, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance saw decline in their valuation.
Among the gainers, ICICI Bank saw maximum rise with an addition of ₹20,272.71 crore to take its valuation ₹3,46,497.75 crore. TCS m-cap zoomed by ₹17,579.92 crore to ₹10,22,900.07 crore, followed by Bharti Airtel which witnessed ₹16,694.01 crore jump in valuation at ₹2,69,449.98 crore.
The market capitalisation of Infosys rose by ₹14,524.89 crore to reach ₹4,83,304.06 crore and that of HUL gained ₹11,970.99 crore to ₹5,14,118.15 crore. The valuation of RIL rose by ₹10,586.86 crore to ₹12,34,003.83 crore.
In contrast, HDFC Bank’s valuation declined by ₹30,589.19 crore to ₹7,62,747.36 crore and the market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank tanked ₹11,037.31 crore to ₹3,65,448.53 crore. HDFC’s valuation dipped by ₹1,803.38 crore to reach ₹4,04,192.73 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by ₹1,708.34 crore to ₹2,93,758.31 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL continued to sit at the top position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.
