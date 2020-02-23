Six out of top-10 firms lose ₹29,487 cr in m-cap; Bharti Airtel top loser

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of ₹29,487 crore in market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest loser.
TCS, HDFC, HUL, HDFC Bank and RIL were the other bluechip firms which witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Thursday, while Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank finished with gains.
Bharti Airtel’s valuation tumbled ₹10,692.9 crore to reach ₹2,97,600.65 crore.
The m-cap of TCS plummeted ₹10,319.06 crore to ₹8,09,126.71 crore and that of HDFC dropped by ₹5,162.75 crore to ₹4,10,062.89 crore.
The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) fell ₹1,515.37 crore to ₹4,86,617.28 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined ₹1,068.34 crore to ₹6,66,914.4 crore.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) dropped ₹729.01 crore to reach ₹9,41,693.57 crore.
On the other hand, Infosys added ₹4,471.59 crore to its valuation to stand at ₹3,39,287.61 crore.
Bajaj Finance’s valuation rose by ₹5,863.46 crore to ₹2,93,666.38 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped ₹956.14 crore to ₹3,22,542.94 crore.
The market valuation of ICICI Bank advanced by ₹541.78 crore to ₹3,53,766.96 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the numero uno position, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.
During the week, the BSE Sensex fell 86.62 points or 0.21 per cent. Markets were closed on Friday on account of ‘Mahashivratri’.
