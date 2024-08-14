August 14, 2024 10:13

State-owned hydropower company SJVN on Tuesday posted 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 357.09 crore during June quarter, on account of higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 271.75 crore during the April-June period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company increased its total income to Rs 958.47 crore during the quarter from Rs 744.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Its expenses stood at Rs 476.39 crore as against Rs 362.60 crore in the first quarter last fiscal.

(PTI)