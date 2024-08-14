SJVN Share Price Today / SJVN Stock Live Updates for August 14, 2024: SJVN shares on Wednesday climbed 7% on Q1 earnings boost. State-owned hydropower company on Tuesday posted a 31% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹357.09 crore during June quarter, on account of higher income, as against ₹271.75 crore during the April-June period of the preceding financial year.
- August 14, 2024 11:17
SJVN shares traded at ₹143.1 on the NSE, higher by 4.95% as at 11.15 am.
- August 14, 2024 10:24
SJVN share price update: SJVN shares trade 5% higher
SJVN shares traded at ₹144.60 on the NSE, up 5.46% as at 10.22 am.
- August 14, 2024 10:20
SJVN stock in focus
SJVN board has approved designating company’s Director (Projects) Sushil Sharma who is holding additional charge of Chairperson and Managing Director as Key Managerial Personnel of SJVN pursuant to an order the Ministry of Power.
- August 14, 2024 10:19
SJVN stock in focus: SJVN board approves a slew of proposals
- SJVN board has accorded in-principle approval for monetisation through securitisation of partial future revenue/return on equity of the Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) of the company.
- The board has also given in-principal approval to the proposal for dilution of stake in the wholly-owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Ltd, subject to various regulatory approvals.
- August 14, 2024 10:13
Sensex, Nifty trade flat
- August 14, 2024 10:13
SJVN Q1 results in focus: Net profit surges 31%
State-owned hydropower company SJVN on Tuesday posted 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 357.09 crore during June quarter, on account of higher income.
It had reported a net profit of Rs 271.75 crore during the April-June period of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company increased its total income to Rs 958.47 crore during the quarter from Rs 744.39 crore in the year-ago period.
Its expenses stood at Rs 476.39 crore as against Rs 362.60 crore in the first quarter last fiscal.
(PTI)
- August 14, 2024 10:09
SJVN share price update: Shares rise 7%
SJVN shares rose 7.04% on the NSE, trading at ₹146.78 as at 9.57 am.
Published on August 14, 2024
