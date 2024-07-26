July 26, 2024 10:17

SJVN has received a letter of intent for allotment of Darzo Lui pumped storage project from the Government of Mizoram.

With an installed capacity of 2,400 MW, the project has been proposed across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of Tuipui river.

The estimated cost of project on completion is ₹13,947.50 crore including IDC & Financing costs at April 2023 Price Level.

Darzo Lui Pumped Storage Project is an On-stream Closed Loop Type pumped storage project. The project comprises of eight units of 300 MW each. The annual energy generation with 95% plant availability shall be 4,993.20 MU. The annual input energy required for pumping water to upper reservoir has been estimated to be 6,331.66 MU with 95% plant availability. The project is proposed to be complete within a period of 72 months.