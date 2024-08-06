Skanray, a global medtech company, has announced a partnership with Tata Elxsi, a design and technology services firm. The collaboration aims to develop advanced surgical imaging technology and innovative healthcare solutions, combining Skanray’s expertise in medical devices with Tata Elxsi’s prowess in software development and digital capabilities.

Tata Elxsi’s shares were trading at ₹6,816.00, up by 43.90 points (0.65 per cent) at noon.

Pankaj Madhukar Wani, Head of the Healthcare Business Unit at Tata Elxsi, emphasised, “The diagnostic imaging landscape is being transformed by software and digital technologies such as cloud and AI. We are delighted to support Skanray in realising their long-term strategy and vision for healthcare.”

Tata Elxsi will spearhead the development of a comprehensive software platform that will support Skanray’s imaging, critical care, and surgical systems, incorporating cutting-edge AI and GenAI technologies.

Skanray is expanding its portfolio with new device families and modalities. The company’s focus on reusable modules and components for medical devices aligns with the partnership’s goal of creating advanced, modular, and affordable diagnostic systems.

Priyanka Chatterjee, VP of Corporate Communications at Skanray Technologies Ltd, stated, “Our collaborative efforts will result in solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also operator-friendly and cost-effective, helping healthcare providers deliver significantly improved health outcomes for patients.”