SMC Global makes direct listing at BSE, NSE

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Shares of SMC Global Securities, a well-diversified financial services company, on Wednesday made a debut on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE. The stock, which got listed at ₹91.50 on the BSE, hit a low of ₹90.05 before settling the at day's high at ₹96.15
SMC Global Securities has made a direct listing on the national stock exchanges, as it was already listed on regional stock exchanges such as Calcutta, Delhi, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad and Guwahati.
Recently, Securities and Exchange Board of India has allowed direct listing on BSE and NSE if a stock is already trading in other exchanges.
Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, “it gives us immense pleasure to on board SMC Global on the NSE main board platform. We are confident that the company in the broking industry has a major role to play in having financial inclusion and ongoing digital revolution.”
Subhash C Aggarwal, SMC Global Securities said: “Today is an important milestone for SMC Global and we are very excited about the journey ahead. We have well diversified public shareholding and this listing provides liquidity to our shareholders”.
