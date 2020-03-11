SMS Pharmaceuticals gets EIR for Kandivalasa facility

SMS Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced the successful closure of inspection with the receipt of Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). The inspection was conducted by the USFDA at its API facility Kandivalasa, Andhra Pradesh, during January 13-17. This facility predominantly caters to regulated markets including the US, it said. Shares of SMS Pharma slumped 8 per cent at ₹34.40 on the BSE.