Sobha shares jump nearly 9% on record sales bookings

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Shares of realty firm Sobha Ltd jumped nearly 9 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after it had reported record sales bookings during the last fiscal year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
The stock gained 8.39 per cent to ₹466.05 on the BSE.
At the NSE, shares of the company jumped 8.72 per cent to ₹468.95.
Sobha Ltd on Monday reported record sales bookings of ₹3,137 crore during the last fiscal year despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Its sales bookings stood at ₹2,880.6 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.
"We have achieved a total sales volume of 40,13,381 square feet valued at ₹31.37 billion. Total sales value achieved during FY20-21 is the highest ever in the history of the company," the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.
The company achieved 9 per cent higher sales in value terms and 10 per cent higher average price realization as compared to FY 2019-20.
