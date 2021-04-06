Stocks

Sobha shares jump nearly 9% on record sales bookings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 06, 2021

Shares of realty firm Sobha Ltd jumped nearly 9 per cent in early trade on Tuesday after it had reported record sales bookings during the last fiscal year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stock gained 8.39 per cent to ₹466.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares of the company jumped 8.72 per cent to ₹468.95.

Sobha Ltd on Monday reported record sales bookings of ₹3,137 crore during the last fiscal year despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Its sales bookings stood at ₹2,880.6 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.

"We have achieved a total sales volume of 40,13,381 square feet valued at ₹31.37 billion. Total sales value achieved during FY20-21 is the highest ever in the history of the company," the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

The company achieved 9 per cent higher sales in value terms and 10 per cent higher average price realization as compared to FY 2019-20.

Published on April 06, 2021

