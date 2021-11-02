SoftBank-backed Indian logistics start-up Delhivery files for $997-m IPO

SoftBank Group-backed Indian logistics firm Delhivery has filed for an initial public offering of up to ₹74.6 billion ($997.33 million), joining a long list of start-ups that have tapped the capital market this year.

The filing comes on the heels of several public offerings this year, such as TPG-backed Nykaa, SoftBank-backed Paytm and online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, as abundant liquidity and strong retail participation pushed the Indian stock market to record levels.

Primary market to sparkle with IPOs worth over ₹30,000 crore in November

Delhivery, which is also a third-party logistics provider for Amazon.com Inc, competes with DHL’s unit Blue Dart Express Ltd and DTDC India in a sector that had a direct spend of $216 billion in fiscal 2020 and is expected to grow to $365 billion by fiscal 2026.

Loss widens

The company’s IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹50 billion and an offer for sale of shares worth ₹24.6 billion, according to a copy of Delhivery’s draft herring prospectus dated November 1.

Delhivery raises ₹558 crore from Lee Fixel’s Addition

Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc, which has a 7.42 per cent stake in the company, is selling shares worth ₹9.2 billion in the IPO, while majority shareholder SoftBank, with a 22.8 per cent stake, is looking to offload shares worth ₹7.5 billion.

Delhivery’s loss widened to ₹4.16 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, from ₹2.69 billion a year earlier, while revenue from contracts with customers rose 31 per cent to ₹36.47 billion.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup are the book running lead managers for the IPO.