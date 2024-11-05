Solar Industries India Limited has secured an order worth ₹887 crore from Singareni Collieries Company Limited for the supply of explosives and initiating systems, the company announced today. The contract, to be executed over two years, involves the supply of SME explosives, LDC explosives, and initiating systems for overburden blasting operations.
- Also Read: Metal stocks shine as Sensex, Nifty extend morning losses; financial services under pressure
The shares of Solar Industries India Limited were trading at ₹9,760 down by ₹127.65 or 1.29 per cent on the NSE today at 1.10 pm.
The order from the domestic coal mining company will include the delivery of both bulk explosives and initiation systems. The contract will be executed on a domestic basis, with no involvement from international entities. The company confirmed that the order does not fall under related party transactions, and there is no interest from promoter or promoter group companies in the contract.
Solar Industries India Limited will supply these materials to Singareni Collieries, one of India’s largest coal producers. The contract reinforces Solar Industries’ position in the mining explosives market and adds to their order book for the coming two years.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.