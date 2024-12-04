Cyient DLM Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arcedo Systems to establish a 500 kWp rooftop solar power plant at its Mysore facility, the company announced today.

The strategic collaboration aims to enhance the company’s sustainability efforts and advance its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. Under the agreement, Arcedo Systems will design, engineer, install, and maintain the solar power plant, operating under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Cyient DLM’s CEO, Anthony Montalbano, emphasised the project’s significance in reducing the company’s carbon footprint and embracing renewable energy solutions. Sandeep Vangapalli, CEO of Arcedo Systems, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and its potential for driving sustainability.

The solar power project is expected to provide substantial energy cost savings for Cyient DLM while contributing to India’s renewable energy objectives. As a leading integrated electronics manufacturing solutions provider, the company serves customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical healthcare sectors.

The initiative underscores Cyient DLM’s commitment to integrating environmentally responsible practices into its operational strategy.