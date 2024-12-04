Cyient DLM Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Arcedo Systems to establish a 500 kWp rooftop solar power plant at its Mysore facility, the company announced today.
The shares of Cyient DLM Limited were trading at ₹696.15 down by ₹14.15 or 1.99 per cent on the NSE today at 2.14 pm.
The strategic collaboration aims to enhance the company’s sustainability efforts and advance its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals. Under the agreement, Arcedo Systems will design, engineer, install, and maintain the solar power plant, operating under a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).
Cyient DLM’s CEO, Anthony Montalbano, emphasised the project’s significance in reducing the company’s carbon footprint and embracing renewable energy solutions. Sandeep Vangapalli, CEO of Arcedo Systems, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and its potential for driving sustainability.
The solar power project is expected to provide substantial energy cost savings for Cyient DLM while contributing to India’s renewable energy objectives. As a leading integrated electronics manufacturing solutions provider, the company serves customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and medical healthcare sectors.
The initiative underscores Cyient DLM’s commitment to integrating environmentally responsible practices into its operational strategy.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.