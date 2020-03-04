Stocks

Som Distilleries inks pact for distribution of hunter beer in Singapore

| Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd has entered into an agreement for the distribution of its Hunter beer in Singapore. Through this agreement, the company is hopeful of establishing a meaningful presence in South East Asia, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Som Distilleries & Breweries slipped 4.4 per cent at ₹89.25 on the BSE.

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd
