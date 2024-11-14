Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited (SDBL) announced a 22 per cent increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹59.25 crore for the first half of fiscal year 2024-25, compared to ₹48.51 crores in the same period last year.

The shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited (SDBL) were trading at ₹99.16 down by ₹3.13 or 3.06 per cent on the NSE today at 2.18 pm.

The New Delhi-based beverage company’s total income rose by 26.8 per cent to ₹804.69 crore in H1 FY25, up from ₹634.6 crore in H1 FY24. EBITDA grew by 29 per cent to ₹100.03 crore, while profit before tax increased by 32.5 per cent to ₹82.05 crore.

Also read: IGL partners with Amrut Distilleries to enter premium liquor market

For the second quarter ended September 30, 2024, the company posted a total income of ₹291 crore, marking a 17.3 per cent growth from ₹248 crore in Q2 FY24. Quarterly PAT increased by 26 per cent to ₹18.7 crore from ₹14.85 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company improved its gross margin by approximately 4.5 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin for Q2 FY25 stood at 12.10 per cent, showing an improvement of over 1 per cent from the previous year.

The management attributed the growth to increased brand acceptance across their market presence.