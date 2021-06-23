Stocks

Sona BLW, Shyam Metalics to list

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) and Shyam Metalics & Energy will make a debut on the exchanges on Thursday. While Sona Comstar’s ₹5,500-crore initial public offering was subscribed 2.28 times, the ₹909-crore public issue of Shyam Metalics received bids worth 121.42 times. Shyam Metalics has fixed the price at ₹306 a share, at the upper-end of the price band ₹303-306, while Blackstone-backed Sona Comstar, which came out at a price band of ₹285-291, fixed the issue price at ₹291.

