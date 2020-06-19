S&P 500 closes nominally higher amid Covid-19 spikes, muted data

Bajaj Auto to sharpen value quotient during Covid
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
The S&P 500 closed nominally higher on Thursday as investors weighed a resurgence in coronavirus infections and the possibility of a new round of shutdowns as well as data that suggested the US economy might not bounce back with quick, V-shaped recovery.
All three major US stock indexes were range-bound and oscillated through much of the day, but the S&P ended the session in the black along with the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The blue-chip Dow lost ground.
“The market's looking for its next big impulse,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. “There are a lot of impulses in the market for investors to weigh, sift through and take into account to figure out the next direction.”
While several US states have reported surges in new Covid-19 cases after re-opening their economies, President Donald Trump insisted the United States would not enact a new round of restrictions to curb the pandemic's spread.
“Investors are in wait-and-see mode,” said Charlie Ripley, senior market strategist for Allianz Investment Management in Minneapolis. “The consensus is we're on the road to the recovery, but there could be bumps along the way and these increasing virus numbers could be one of those bumps,” Ripley added.
Initial jobless claims declined slightly last week to a still-bruising 1.51 million, according to the Labour Department. The number was worse than consensus, and continuing claims remain stubbornly high at 20.54 million, suggesting the labour market has a long road to recovery.
Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.92 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 26,079.69, the S&P 500 gained 1.82 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 3,115.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.52 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 9,943.0
Grocery chain Kroger Co beat quarterly earnings estimates and said it expects to exceed its 2020 same-store sales outlook. But the company did not reaffirm or provide new 2020 forecasts, sending its shares lower.
Shares of Spotify Technology SA jumped after the music streaming company inked a deal with AT&T Inc's Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment to add popular DC Comics character podcasts to its library.
Cruise operator Carnival Corp's stock fell after reporting a record $4.4 billion quarterly loss after pandemic-related write-downs.
Biogen Inc dropped after a US district court ruled in favor of generic drugmaker Mylan NV in a patent dispute. Mylan NV's shares gained ground.
Shares of industrial services provider Team Inc plunged after missing quarterly earnings estimates amid falling demand.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Vespa ties up with Christian Dior for a limited edition 946 to go with matching accessories
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
The stock of Varun Beverages on Thursday broke out of the critical resistance of ₹700, which has been acting ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...