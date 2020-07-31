S&P dips on worries about earnings, data, stimulus and election

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower on Thursday after data painted a worrying economic picture on a crucial day for corporate earnings reports, while President Donald Trump exacerbated investor nervousness by floating the possibility of delaying the U.S. presidential election.
The main earnings focus on Thursday was on reports from high-flyers including Apple Inc, Google parent Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc .
After the bell, shares in Facebook rose 8% and Amazon climbed 6% following their reports while Alphabet climbed 2%.
Investors also worried about the expiration of enhanced employment benefits on Friday as U.S. Congress was no closer to a deal on Thursday to extend or replace the extra $600-per-week in payments to tens of millions thrown out of work by the coronavirus.
Early in the day second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data showed the U.S. economy suffered its steepest contraction since the Great Depression, as business activity came to a halt due to lockdowns aimed at fighting the pandemic.
Also jobless claims rose last week, adding to signs the momentum of economic recovery has slowed as coronavirus cases spiraled in southern and western U.S. states.
Shortly after the data, Trump, raised the idea of a delay in elections. The idea was immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress, the branch of government with the power to make that change.
But the S&P gained ground as the day wore on and closed well above its session low, which was reached at 1000 EDT (1400 GMT).
The market stabilized after “opening the front hall closet and all the stuff comes tumbling out,” said Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer, Abbot Downing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She cited the stimulus battle along with election uncertainty on top of weak data and earnings angst.
After the initial knee-jerk reaction, Schleif said, people stepped back and focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's assurance on Wednesday that the central bank would “do whatever it takes” to support the economy.
“You open the door it comes piling out, you're frightened and then you settle down and start picking stuff up and putting it back where it belongs,” she said.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 225.92 points, or 0.85%, to 26,313.65, the S&P 500 lost 12.22 points, or 0.38%, to 3,246.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.87 points, or 0.43%, to 10,587.81.
The market had gained ground on Wednesday even after the Fed also said a surge in virus cases was likely stalling the recovery, which will depend significantly on the virus path.
Of the S&P 500's 11 major sectors energy, materials , financials and lagged the most. Technology consumer discretionary and communications services were the only sectors to eke out small gains.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq was boosted by Qualcomm Inc, up 15%, after the chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue largely above estimates.
But investors were anxious about earnings from the Nasdaq's so called four horsemen - Apple and Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook. Apple was the last to report of the companies which have a combined market value of about $5 trillion.
“When you have a big earnings day you're going to have volatility in the market,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.
Still Wall Street's main indexes were headed for their fourth monthly gain in a row, with the benchmark S&P 500 only about 4% below its February record high.
“The markets have over the past several months been detached from reality and are being fueled by Fed buying and positive momentum,” said Phil Toews, chief executive officer of Toews Corp in New York.
United Parcel Service Inc, up 14.4%, soared following its quarterly results.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.89-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 95 new highs and 27 new lows.
On U.S. exchanges 10.1 billion shares changed hands compared with the 10.47 billion average for the last 20 sessions.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has upended the lives of many, exposing them to health and financial ...
Rats and chimps grin when tickled, but humans laugh 30 times more when the joke is on others
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
Six podcasts that produce comedy gold with their tight scripts and talented hosts
On shedding clothes and kilos at a diet clinic — and gathering flabby skin and marriage tips
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...