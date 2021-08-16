Stocks

SpiceJet shares tumble nearly 12% after Q1 earnings

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 16, 2021

SpiceJet on Friday reported a net loss of ₹729 crore for the quarter-ended June as its flight operations were affected due to the second wave of the pandemic

Shares of SpiceJet on Monday declined nearly 12 per cent after the company reported a net loss of ₹729 crore for the quarter-ended June.

The stock tumbled 11.61 per cent to ₹63.55 on the BSE.

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Friday reported a net loss of ₹729 crore for the quarter-ended June as its flight operations were affected due to the second wave of the pandemic.

It had posted a net loss of ₹593 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Operating revenue

The airline’s operating revenue stood at ₹1,266 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22, higher than ₹705 crore reported in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Operating expenses during the June 2021 quarter were ₹1,995 crore, compared to ₹1,298 crore earlier.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, “The last five quarters have been the most difficult phase ever for SpiceJet as aviation remained the worst-hit sector during the second wave as well.” The first quarter was severely impacted by the second wave as passenger traffic almost disappeared, he said.

Published on August 16, 2021

