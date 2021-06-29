SpiceJet up 2 per cent on fundraising plan

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The shares of aviation company SpiceJet gained 2 per cent during the morning trade on Tuesday ahead of its Board Meeting on June 30.
The company’s Board is set to consider fundraising options during the meeting.
At 10:34 am, SpiceJet was trading at ₹81.35 on the BSE, up ₹1.70 or 2.13 per cent. It had opened at ₹82.00 as against the previous close of ₹79.65. It hit an intraday high of ₹82.60 and a low of ₹81.05.
On the NSE, it was trading at ₹81.30, up ₹1.50 or 1.88 per cent.
The board meeting is scheduled on Wednesday (June 30) to consider, interalia, options for raising fresh capital through the issue of equity shares/debt instrument on a preferential/qualified institutions placement basis.
The Board will also consider and approve the company’s audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...