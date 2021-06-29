SpiceJet up 2 per cent on fundraising plan

The shares of aviation company SpiceJet gained 2 per cent during the morning trade on Tuesday ahead of its Board Meeting on June 30.

The company’s Board is set to consider fundraising options during the meeting.

At 10:34 am, SpiceJet was trading at ₹81.35 on the BSE, up ₹1.70 or 2.13 per cent. It had opened at ₹82.00 as against the previous close of ₹79.65. It hit an intraday high of ₹82.60 and a low of ₹81.05.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹81.30, up ₹1.50 or 1.88 per cent.

The board meeting is scheduled on Wednesday (June 30) to consider, interalia, options for raising fresh capital through the issue of equity shares/debt instrument on a preferential/qualified institutions placement basis.

The Board will also consider and approve the company’s audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.