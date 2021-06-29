Stocks

SpiceJet up 2 per cent on fundraising plan

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on June 29, 2021

The Board to meet on June 30 to consider the plan.

The shares of aviation company SpiceJet gained 2 per cent during the morning trade on Tuesday ahead of its Board Meeting on June 30.

The company’s Board is set to consider fundraising options during the meeting.

At 10:34 am, SpiceJet was trading at ₹81.35 on the BSE, up ₹1.70 or 2.13 per cent. It had opened at ₹82.00 as against the previous close of ₹79.65. It hit an intraday high of ₹82.60 and a low of ₹81.05.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹81.30, up ₹1.50 or 1.88 per cent.

The board meeting is scheduled on Wednesday (June 30) to consider, interalia, options for raising fresh capital through the issue of equity shares/debt instrument on a preferential/qualified institutions placement basis.

The Board will also consider and approve the company’s audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

Published on June 29, 2021

