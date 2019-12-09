Stocks

SPML Infra bags two new projects

| Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

SPML Infra has received two new project orders worth ₹218.18 crore. The orders are for wastewater treatment projects from the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (₹183.68 crore) and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (₹34.50 crore). Shares of SPML Infra gained 4.52 per cent at ₹11.55 on the BSE.

