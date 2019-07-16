Spooked investors flee debt funds due to deteriorating credit quality

Autoshock
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
Investors are fleeing from India’s debt funds at the fastest pace in a year as wariness mounts amid widening cracks in the nation’s credit market.
Monthly net outflows from the fixed-income funds jumped to ₹1.7 lakh crore ($25 billion) in June, the most in at least a year, estimates provided by Morningstar Investment Adviser India show. The data include all types of debt funds that invest in corporate and government bonds of different maturities and that are sold to both individual and institutional buyers.
The outflux, partly driven by companies redeeming investments to pay quarterly taxes , was accentuated by investors exiting funds holding riskier company debt, the data showed.
Cracks in the money market that started with IL&FS Groups default last year widened in June after mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Ltd. delayed debt payments. The credit profile of Indian firms slumped to the lowest in 16 months, a Care Ratings index showed, as the cash crunch led to rating downgrades.
The risk-off mood is partly fuelled by a number of downgrades and defaults, said Kaustubh Belapurkar, director of manager research at India unit of Morningstar Investment Adviser. Any change in this sentiment doesn’t seem to be around the corner.
Proposals made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month to soothe the frayed nerves may have little impact. The minister proposed a slew of measures to tighten the regulation of non-banking finance companies and to ease their liquidity squeeze.
Still, outflows could continue for some time, Belapurkar said. It’s completely risk-off trade that’s happening right now.
The transition to electric vehicles cannot be rushed into without a master plan involving all stakeholders
At its recent meeting with top industry CEOs from TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter ...
On May 14, NITI Aayog announced that only electric three-wheelers should be produced after March 31, 2023. All ...
A snazzy looking device with a bouquet of desirable features
The dollar’s weakness helped gold cross the $1,400-mark
With the express intention to make India self-reliant in the supply of steel, to reduce the environmental ...
Will trim price volatility, help traders mitigate risk
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Ambuja Cements at current levels. Following a rally ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...