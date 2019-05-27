Stocks

Srei Equipment Finance ties up with Oriental Bank of Commerce

Srei Equipment Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Srei Infrastructure Finance, on Monday said it has tied up with Oriental Bank of Commerce to offer loans for purchase of equipment under a co-lending arrangement.

Under the arrangement, financing of construction, mining and allied equipment, medical equipment, commercial vehicles and farm equipment will be covered. Shares of Srei Infrastructure Finance jumped 7.2 per cent at ₹26.05 on the NSE.

