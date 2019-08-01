Stocks

Company news: SRF

| Updated on August 01, 2019 Published on August 01, 2019

SRF on Thursday informed the exchanges of the transfer of its plastics business to DSM India Private Limited. In accordance with a business transfer agreement entered into between the company and DSM India on May 11, the engineering plastics business has been divested to DSM India from August 1, it added.

 Shares of SRF closed 2.43 per cent lower at ₹2,636.60 on the BSE.

SRF Ltd
