Sri Lankan order may drive RITES

The stock of RITES may remain in focus, as it bagged a ₹200-crore order. “Under an ongoing contract, Sri Lanka Railways has given an additional export order aggregating to ₹200 crore (approx.) to RITES for supply of passenger coaches,” it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. This is in addition to the earlier order from Sri Lanka Railways for supply of six diesel Multiple Units, the company added. Shareholders will closely monitor further developments on this front.